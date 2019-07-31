Video: Huge Downhill Bike Tricks in the Chatel Reboul Jam

The Châtel Reboul Jam returned in 2019 for the fourth year in a row. The event brought together some of the best riders in the world including Louis Reboul, Antoine Buffart, Anthony Rocci, Thomas Genon, Bienvenido Aguado, Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin, Alex Volokhov, David McMillan, Remy Morton, Olivier Cuvet, Jackson Goldstone, Jeremy Berthier and many more.
Alongside the Slopestyle jam, there was the opportunity to do a few runs with your favourite pros as they spent the whole week riding the park.
Thanks to everyone who supported and attended the event. See you all in 2020 for the next Reboul Jam!A whole new course had been built by Louis Reboul, Anthony Rocci, Jérémy Berthier and Mimi Granieri for the fourth edition of the event. This slopestyle zone will remain open permanently to the public. This is a really nice addition to the downhill tracks that Châtel has to offer.
Riders from all around the world made it to Châtel for the jam and as well of course, to enjoy the bikepark. If you were in the park these past weeks, you might have come across Nico Vink, Jackson Goldstone, Bienvenido Aguado, Vinny T, David McMillan, Rémy Morton, Alex Volokhov, Gaëtan Vigé, William Robert and many others.
Video: Shaperideshoot
Photos:Shaperideshoot & Sylvain Cochard
