Video: Huge Downhill Bike Tricks in the Chatel Reboul Jam

Jul 31, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

The Châtel Reboul Jam returned in 2019 for the fourth year in a row. The event brought together some of the best riders in the world including Louis Reboul, Antoine Buffart, Anthony Rocci, Thomas Genon, Bienvenido Aguado, Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin, Alex Volokhov, David McMillan, Remy Morton, Olivier Cuvet, Jackson Goldstone, Jeremy Berthier and many more.

Alongside the Slopestyle jam, there was the opportunity to do a few runs with your favourite pros as they spent the whole week riding the park.

Thanks to everyone who supported and attended the event. See you all in 2020 for the next Reboul Jam!


A whole new course had been built by Louis Reboul, Anthony Rocci, Jérémy Berthier and Mimi Granieri for the fourth edition of the event. This slopestyle zone will remain open permanently to the public. This is a really nice addition to the downhill tracks that Châtel has to offer.

When he is not in the excavator, Anthony Rocci sends it!


Riders from all around the world made it to Châtel for the jam and as well of course, to enjoy the bikepark. If you were in the park these past weeks, you might have come across Nico Vink, Jackson Goldstone, Bienvenido Aguado, Vinny T, David McMillan, Rémy Morton, Alex Volokhov, Gaëtan Vigé, William Robert and many others.


William Robert with one of the biggest extensions on the last jump.

After a few exhausting weeks building the course and a long weekend of riding, everybody enjoyed a well deserved after-event party at the Nazca bar.

Video: Shaperideshoot
Photos:Shaperideshoot & Sylvain Cochard

Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Scott Antoine Bizet Jackson Goldstone Louis Reboul Nico Vink


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
72553 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
61809 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
55053 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
46509 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
42169 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
39931 views
Alchemy Launches 29/27.5 Mullet Bike
38048 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
37360 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017198
Mobile Version of Website