Video: Huge Downhill Bike Tricks in the Chatel Reboul Jam

A whole new course had been built by Louis Reboul, Anthony Rocci, Jérémy Berthier and Mimi Granieri for the fourth edition of the event. This slopestyle zone will remain open permanently to the public. This is a really nice addition to the downhill tracks that Châtel has to offer.

When he is not in the excavator, Anthony Rocci sends it!

William Robert with one of the biggest extensions on the last jump.

After a few exhausting weeks building the course and a long weekend of riding, everybody enjoyed a well deserved after-event party at the Nazca bar.