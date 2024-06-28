Powered by Outside

Video: Huge Gaps & Full Speed with Vinny T & Matteo Verdier

Jun 28, 2024
by Vincent Tupin  


Bike park season is on!

Posted In:
Videos Pov Vinny T


Author Info:
dixieponch avatar

Member since Feb 6, 2012
37 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
43323 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40602 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
39587 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
37669 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
36263 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
33998 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
32736 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
32065 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024437
Mobile Version of Website