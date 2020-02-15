Video: Huge Hucks & High Speeds at Highland Mountain Bike Park in 'Not Your Average Fatbike Ride'

Do you ever find yourself up late at night texting, or sitting at the bar with friends, beer in hand, coming up with hair brained ideas that you never actually follow through with? See, that's kind of the problem with the guys on Team Granite. If you tell your idea to the right person it's like planting a seed that grows and will one day eventually produce. For the most part, those ideas have turned into experiences I'll never forget. DH fatbiking with a broken hand, biking the White Mountains (including Mt. Washington), and helping Tucker finish out his last 5 or 6 laps of his Everesting at Highland are just a few examples from the past year.


Tucker off Bonesaw drop 2
Tucker hitting drop #2 on Bonesaw


So there we were with another idea; to be the first to hit many of Highland's bigger features on fatbikes. But not just with fatbikes, as that would not be a first. I mean, I've personally seen people hit the Pinkbike drop in the fall with full on cruiser bikes at Send'r bash, for crying out loud. No, this was being the first to hit them on fatbikes, in the winter, in the snow. At least I think it's a first; I could be wrong. Either way, the seed was planted, and we proudly followed through.


First time sending Tombstone may as well do it on a fatbike in the winter
My first time sending Tombstone, may as well do it on a fatbike, after I landed so did the adrenaline

Highland is gracious in supporting Team Granite and gave us special permission to make it happen. After all, we were filming the above video to get people stoked for the upcoming lift-served fatbike event; Winter Woolly this weekend (15th). But, it's never that simple with us. We are always pushing each other, and I kinda like it that way.

Slim taking a break from working at highland to show us how to huck on a full rigid fatty
Projectnortheast in the rare time he s not working the camera
Left: James Patterson aka Slim sending Bonesaw on a full rigid Right: Yours truly sending Bonesaw


Tucker Sending the Drop at the bottom of Eastern Hemlock
Tucker airing off the sender ramp at the bottom of Eastern Hemlock


the crew flying down Cat Scratch which is so good in the winter
Cat Scratch Fever may be a green trail in the summer, but it sure is fun when packed and fast in the winter


Tabletops on catspaw were groomed to perfection
Cat s paw table
Left: Jonathan Sending the upper cat's paw table Right: Slim styling it as always


Pan shot through the trees at the top of Bonesaw drop
Tucker eyeing up the first drop on Bonesaw

DISCLAIMER: Professional idiots on a closed course! Highland is not open for DH riding in the bike park to the general public during the winter, except for a few special events like the Winter Woolly. They do however groom miles of awesome singletrack trails in the XC network for public use open all winter. Please contact the mountain for winter fatbiking opportunities and rentals.

Thanks to:
Highland MTB Park
Team Granite MTB
Goodales Bike Shop
Zoic Clothing
Ryno Power Sports Suppliments
Vittoria Tires
ODI Grips
Spy Optics
Red Brick Clothing

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Proper and awesome.
  • 2 0
 Thanks man!
  • 4 1
 The only time cats paw isn't a chunder POS when its packed with snow.
  • 3 0
 Snow doubt
  • 2 0
 Go to whistler one time and you'll find that cats paw has surreal berms year long. The amount of effort the trail crew team puts on this mountain is insane so if cats paw is "chunder POS" then I'd like to hear what you call good.
  • 1 0
 And all this time we thought eddie masters was just joking....
  • 1 0
 Awesome! ;D Keep up good riding Wink

