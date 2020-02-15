Video: Huge Hucks & High Speeds at Highland Mountain Bike Park in 'Not Your Average Fatbike Ride'

0% Loaded prev 1/6 next

Tucker hitting drop #2 on Bonesaw

My first time sending Tombstone, may as well do it on a fatbike, after I landed so did the adrenaline

Left: James Patterson aka Slim sending Bonesaw on a full rigid Right: Yours truly sending Bonesaw

Tucker airing off the sender ramp at the bottom of Eastern Hemlock

Cat Scratch Fever may be a green trail in the summer, but it sure is fun when packed and fast in the winter

Left: Jonathan Sending the upper cat's paw table Right: Slim styling it as always

Tucker eyeing up the first drop on Bonesaw

Do you ever find yourself up late at night texting, or sitting at the bar with friends, beer in hand, coming up with hair brained ideas that you never actually follow through with? See, that's kind of the problem with the guys on Team Granite. If you tell your idea to the right person it's like planting a seed that grows and will one day eventually produce. For the most part, those ideas have turned into experiences I'll never forget. DH fatbiking with a broken hand, biking the White Mountains (including Mt. Washington), and helping Tucker finish out his last 5 or 6 laps of his Everesting at Highland are just a few examples from the past year.So there we were with another idea; to be the first to hit many of Highland's bigger features on fatbikes. But not just with fatbikes, as that would not be a first. I mean, I've personally seen people hit the Pinkbike drop in the fall with full on cruiser bikes at Send'r bash, for crying out loud. No, this was being the first to hit them on fatbikes, in the winter, in the snow. At least I think it's a first; I could be wrong. Either way, the seed was planted, and we proudly followed through.Highland is gracious in supporting Team Granite and gave us special permission to make it happen. After all, we were filming the above video to get people stoked for the upcoming lift-served fatbike event; Winter Woolly this weekend (15th). But, it's never that simple with us. We are always pushing each other, and I kinda like it that way.Highland MTB ParkTeam Granite MTBGoodales Bike ShopZoic ClothingRyno Power Sports SupplimentsVittoria TiresODI GripsSpy OpticsRed Brick Clothing