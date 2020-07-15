Video: Huge Party Trains in Sweden with Martin Soderstom and Emil Johansson

Jul 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesRide with the Swedes video series is back for its second season. This time Swedish MTB all-rounder Martin Söderström teamed up with his fellow countryman & Slopestyle superstar Emil Johansson. The Scandinavian MTB dream team are on a quest to hit & ride the best of what their home country and the world have to offer, having as much fun as they possibly can on the way.

In episode 2 we get a behind the scenes sneak peak into creating the Team Douche video, winner of the Åre Video Challenge 2019. Main protagonists: Martin Söderström, Adam Klingeteg, Max Wångdahl and Jesper Jonsson.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Emil Johansson Martin Soderstrom


