Video: Huge Sends & BMX Inspired Riding with Billy Hoyes

Introducing... Billy Hoyes. A young chap from Bakewell, Derbyshire with a passion for bikes and simply having fun. Bringing a strong BMX influence to his riding, Billy is carving out a technical back wheel and barspin style whilst also sending some of the biggest jumps around aboard his fresh Banshee Rune. Read a bike check of Billy's Banshee Rune, here
.
His new rig is what I'd call a park rat machine.. single speed, one brake, small and manoeuvrable. Kitted out with fresh Hunt wheels and Renthal bar and stem too. Oh, and that backwards front Assegai he uses for all his high-speed half cabs (Looking at you PB commenters!).
You can check out his full Pinkbike bike check here - https://www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-billy-hoyes-single-speed-banshee-rune-jib-machine.html
There we have it. Yet another mega-talented bike rider coming from our little island. The scene is incredible right now and it's thanks to people exactly like Billy. Billy would like to thank Banshee Bikes and Renthal for making this happen, hopefully soon you'll see some more wild videos from this chap. Until then, check him out at @billy_hoyes.
Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Photos - Bart Chambers
Soundtrack - 'Dead Calm' - Peebs the Prophet
