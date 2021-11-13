TV
Video: Huge Sends & Stylish Tricks in the GoPro Highlights From Rampage 2021
Nov 13, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
The year's biggest event in freeride is in the books. Catch up on all of the action captured by GoPro.
—
GoPro
Racing and Events
Videos
GoPro
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
Hiderspider
(29 mins ago)
This gives a perspective how exposed and huge those features must be in reality. Crazy!!
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(14 mins ago)
Nice! But where's all the FPV drone videos? Behind pay-per-view? Just found this:
youtu.be/mf3fyXm6z6k
[Reply]
