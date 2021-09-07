Video: Huge Sends at Flat Out Days 2021

Sep 7, 2021
by loose riders  

Things got loose and people went flat out!

Here's our recap of a sick week on and off the bike in Slovenia. Bikes, beers, music, sunshine and good people!

Featuring team riders Adam Semerak, Honza Spika, Vince Moonen and Jasper Huybrechts, as well as Loose Riders Slovenia's Jan Perse and Matic Kokl and Loose Riders Slovakia's Filip Dian.

Big shout out to Jan Perse and Monika Mele for putting this event together, as well as Batt crew for digging, all the riders, spectators and everyone else that made this one a banger. See you next year in Kocevje, Slovenia!

Follow us on Instagram for more daily Loose Riding.


Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.
Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about: http://www.loose-riders.com

Music by Septic Order:

