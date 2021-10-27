Video: Huge Sends at Loose Jam 2021 in Kálnica

Oct 27, 2021
by bikesonfilm  


The guys from LOOSE RIDERS and Bikes on Film have teamed up to put together a friendly jam in the Freeride Bikepark Kalnica, to celebrate the end of 2021 season. The conditions could not have been better, with warm autumn temperatures, calm wind and perfectly shaped jumps, the riders were ready to throw down on some of the biggest jumps in our countries.



photo Lukas Neasi
LOOSE JAM 2021


Friday was kicked of by Bikes on Film Best trick session on a huge step-up jump that is part of one trail in Bikepark Kálnica.

photo Lukas Neasi
Viktor Novák going sideways

photo Lukas Neasi
Czech youngster Filip Vokurka steezing it up. Keep your eyes on this guy

photo Lukas Neasi
Due to some tech difficulties, Vilibald Vítek had to make it work on his hardtail bike. It didn't slow him down.

photo Lukas Neasi
Jakub Jágrik went huge with a frontflip and backflip nohand to manual and took the best-trick award

The main show was kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with Loose Jam on the Big Air line, featuring a 16 meter long sender followed by a trickable dirt double and the spectators were in for a treat.

photo Lukas Neasi
Martin Lébl warming up

photo Lukas Neasi
Suicide no-handers were the name of the game that afternoon

photo Lukas Neasi
Vilibald hyping the guys up on the pit-bike

photo Lukas Neasi
Tuck-nohand on the big one

photo Lukas Neasi
Even simple tricks can get scary on jumps of that size

photo Lukas Neasi
Filip Vokurka going up for another

photo Lukas Neasi
Honza Špika spinning his big bike

photo Lukas Neasi
Martin Lébl pulling his first frontflip on a big bike, after only learning one a week ago

photo Lukas Neasi
And getting rightfully stoked in the process

photo Lukas Neasi
Thanks to everyone for taking part, it was a blast!

Photo: Lukas Neasi
Video: Adam Kovář
Words: Honza Volf

