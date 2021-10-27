Video: Huge Sends at Loose Jam 2021 in Kálnica

The guys from LOOSE RIDERS and Bikes on Film have teamed up to put together a friendly jam in the Freeride Bikepark Kalnica, to celebrate the end of 2021 season. The conditions could not have been better, with warm autumn temperatures, calm wind and perfectly shaped jumps, the riders were ready to throw down on some of the biggest jumps in our countries.
Friday was kicked of by Bikes on Film Best trick session on a huge step-up jump that is part of one trail in Bikepark Kálnica.
The main show was kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with Loose Jam on the Big Air line, featuring a 16 meter long sender followed by a trickable dirt double and the spectators were in for a treat.
Photo: Lukas Neasi
Video: Adam Kovář
Words: Honza Volf
