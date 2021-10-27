Video: Huge Sends at Loose Jam 2021 in Kálnica

Viktor Novák going sideways

Czech youngster Filip Vokurka steezing it up. Keep your eyes on this guy

Due to some tech difficulties, Vilibald Vítek had to make it work on his hardtail bike. It didn't slow him down.

Jakub Jágrik went huge with a frontflip and backflip nohand to manual and took the best-trick award

Martin Lébl warming up

Suicide no-handers were the name of the game that afternoon

Vilibald hyping the guys up on the pit-bike

Tuck-nohand on the big one

Even simple tricks can get scary on jumps of that size

Filip Vokurka going up for another

Honza Špika spinning his big bike

Martin Lébl pulling his first frontflip on a big bike, after only learning one a week ago

And getting rightfully stoked in the process

Thanks to everyone for taking part, it was a blast!

The guys from LOOSE RIDERS and Bikes on Film have teamed up to put together a friendly jam in the Freeride Bikepark Kalnica, to celebrate the end of 2021 season. The conditions could not have been better, with warm autumn temperatures, calm wind and perfectly shaped jumps, the riders were ready to throw down on some of the biggest jumps in our countries.Friday was kicked of by Bikes on Film Best trick session on a huge step-up jump that is part of one trail in Bikepark Kálnica.The main show was kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with Loose Jam on the Big Air line, featuring a 16 meter long sender followed by a trickable dirt double and the spectators were in for a treat.Photo: Lukas NeasiVideo: Adam KovářWords: Honza Volf