Video: Huge Sends Captured by Drone from Swatch Nines 2023

The mid-week sends have been mouth-watering here at the inaugural Swatch Nines at Green Hill Bikepark in Schmallenberg, Germany. Drones and riders have been taking to the skies, creating some magical mountain bike moments.



The Swatch Nines set-up consists of both Freeride and Slopestyle MTB lines; the design of this course blends technical expertise and innovation. This one-of-a-kind bike (and skate) playground is where seasoned legends and up-and-coming talents can come together to conquer gravity-defying challenges and push the boundaries of mountain biking.



Swatch Nines was founded as an antagonist to traditional contests, as a playground for athletes to progress themselves in the safest and best way possible. All while being captured by the best filmers and photographers. Professional skiers and snowboarders in winter as well as professional mountainbikers in summer are part of Swatch Nines due to the unique format, the paradigm-shifting venues and the high-end media production.



Drone footage provided by @dutchdronegods and @GoPro — Red Bull