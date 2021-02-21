Video: Huge Sends & Massive Jumps in the Flat Out Days 2020 Highlights Edit

Photos // Klemen Humar

Big line session

Pit stop pump track

Green gold brewing

Dema bikes

Whips'N Tricks session

Slip'N slide // Mud fight

Flat out days 2020 was something different for sure. You could describe the whole festival organization with one word, and that’s ‘’improvisation’’. In March, we decided to move the festival from Ljubljana, the capital city of Slovenia to a remote location MTB trail center Kočevje. It's perfect for camping and away from all the city madness.Over the summer, we had 4 months to prepare the whole infrastructure, and it was a madhouse. We couldn’t have done it without such a big local community. In addition to all features that we built, we decided to change the vision of the festival, from competitive activities to more good vibes, park sessions and riding with your friends kind of festival. Throughout the week, we hosted a lot of activities in which everyone could participate. The only limitations were the number of participators and the age limit. (age limit for activities that involved alcoholic drinks)It’s all about having an awesome time with your mates! Riding all day, participating in activities, and drinking beer while watching riders sending it on the massive jumps. Besides corona, we had to deal with a tone of rain. It really wasn’t our year, but somehow we made it work. We tried to turn every bad situation into something fun. One day the rain just didn’t stop, and our crew had to improvise, so we built a slip ’N slide from old banners, which quickly turned into a mud-fest. Writing all of this makes us even more hyped for this year!Huge shoutout toandfor sticking with us through the corona times!