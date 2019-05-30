Pinkbike.com
Video: Huge Whistler Gaps with Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz & More
May 30, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz from Skills with Phil, and more head up for an afternoon of sending new and huge gaps in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.
Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
116382 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
72517 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
64601 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
52771 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
41366 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
39358 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
38446 views
Review: 2019 Knolly Fugitive LT - A Tough, Versatile 29er
36635 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 27
BamaBiscuits
(49 mins ago)
Pros: Uh we have a race soon
Phil: Hold my mustache
[Reply]
+ 2
generationfourth
(20 mins ago)
right out the gate he establishes dominance over top dh, enduro, and up and coming youth riders.
[Reply]
+ 11
blast-off
(55 mins ago)
Unbelievable riding! Phil is a beast!
[Reply]
+ 2
cool3
(34 mins ago)
Absolute beast. And one of my favorite YouTubers too!
[Reply]
+ 11
lmcstudent
(55 mins ago)
Big time Skill with Phil getting after it
[Reply]
+ 7
Patrick9-32
(32 mins ago)
Pros: Huge otb, hits a tree, jumps up before he even hits the ground. "I'm all good. Pretty scary."
Me: Pushing up the hill, hits shin on pedal, cries for three days.
[Reply]
+ 8
Spark24
(52 mins ago)
Yoann's laugh embodies everything that's great about amount biking This video is MTB
[Reply]
+ 5
crotchrocket
(37 mins ago)
Quote of the summer "the couple that case together, stay together"
[Reply]
+ 4
WhiteroomGuardian
(49 mins ago)
That wreck was gnarly!
[Reply]
+ 3
Dropthedebt
(56 mins ago)
This video makes me very happy.
[Reply]
+ 2
rpinney206
(43 mins ago)
Going in a month, can't wait, all these Whistler videos are not helping...
[Reply]
+ 2
Rimrider26
(22 mins ago)
So reminds me of snowboarding. Looking for lines!
[Reply]
+ 1
toddmania98
(4 mins ago)
Grohl's got skills.
[Reply]
