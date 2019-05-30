VIDEOS

Video: Huge Whistler Gaps with Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz & More

May 30, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik, Claire Buchar, Phil Kmetz from Skills with Phil, and more head up for an afternoon of sending new and huge gaps in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


13 Comments

  • + 27
 Pros: Uh we have a race soon

Phil: Hold my mustache
  • + 2
 right out the gate he establishes dominance over top dh, enduro, and up and coming youth riders.
  • + 11
 Unbelievable riding! Phil is a beast!
  • + 2
 Absolute beast. And one of my favorite YouTubers too!
  • + 11
 Big time Skill with Phil getting after it
  • + 7
 Pros: Huge otb, hits a tree, jumps up before he even hits the ground. "I'm all good. Pretty scary."

Me: Pushing up the hill, hits shin on pedal, cries for three days.
  • + 8
 Yoann's laugh embodies everything that's great about amount biking This video is MTB
  • + 5
 Quote of the summer "the couple that case together, stay together"
  • + 4
 That wreck was gnarly!
  • + 3
 This video makes me very happy.
  • + 2
 Going in a month, can't wait, all these Whistler videos are not helping...
  • + 2
 So reminds me of snowboarding. Looking for lines!
  • + 1
 Grohl's got skills.

