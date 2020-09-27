Video: Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque Boost Jumps and Smash Turns in the Alps

DOWNTIME = HUCK TIME

We caught up with the Commencal 100% boys Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque in the Alps between 2 races. They had some downtime but they went all out, shredding hard and putting our products to the test!

