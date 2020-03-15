Video: Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque Ride the Lousã World Cup Track

Mar 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis is how the postponed World Cup Track looks like... Hugo Frixtalon following Thomas Estaque in Lousa. Commencal Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Hugo Frixtalon Thomas Estaque


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Great track, fingers crossed that the WC there is only postponed.
  • 3 0
 Well that's the real deal..
  • 2 0
 Looks an awesome track - would have been ace to watch these two from the side over those last few jumps... So much style!
  • 1 0
 I thought Loic had his baguette in a bunch over dudes riding the track when they shouldn’t be....
  • 1 0
 nice bikepark, where is it?
  • 1 0
 Cook Islands,South Pacific.

