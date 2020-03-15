Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque Ride the Lousã World Cup Track
Mar 15, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This is how the postponed World Cup Track looks like... Hugo Frixtalon following Thomas Estaque in Lousa.
—
Commencal Bikes
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Hugo Frixtalon
Thomas Estaque
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
76981 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
62568 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
61496 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
61088 views
First Look: Evil's New Following
58653 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
57339 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
42062 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Dirt Masters Festival Postponed]
42036 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
dk1A
(58 mins ago)
Great track, fingers crossed that the WC there is only postponed.
[Reply]
3
0
dominat0r
(1 hours ago)
Well that's the real deal..
[Reply]
2
0
c2crider
(54 mins ago)
Looks an awesome track - would have been ace to watch these two from the side over those last few jumps... So much style!
[Reply]
1
0
Brasher
(8 mins ago)
I thought Loic had his baguette in a bunch over dudes riding the track when they shouldn’t be....
[Reply]
1
0
nikifor88
(26 mins ago)
nice bikepark, where is it?
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(15 mins ago)
Cook Islands,South Pacific.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007229
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment