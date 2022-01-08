close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Hugo Frixtalon Charging Hard in Spain

Jan 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHugo Frixtalon rides Pascuet, Spain, with a custom race gear kit from 100Percent. Pierre Georges


Posted In:
Videos Hugo Frixtalon


Must Read This Week
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
54596 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
47951 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
46925 views
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver
45083 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
42256 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
42064 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
41724 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
39638 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 That was sick but short lived, would be cool to see something longer
  • 1 0
 Making it look effortless.
  • 1 0
 Ripper
  • 1 0
 Toooo short

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008160
Mobile Version of Website