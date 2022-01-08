close
Video: Hugo Frixtalon Charging Hard in Spain
Jan 8, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Hugo Frixtalon rides Pascuet, Spain, with a custom race gear kit from 100Percent.
—
Pierre Georges
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
veryfastbiker69
(57 mins ago)
That was sick but short lived, would be cool to see something longer
[Reply]
1
0
SangamonTaylor
(48 mins ago)
Making it look effortless.
[Reply]
1
0
Shibby187
(1 hours ago)
Ripper
[Reply]
1
0
rip8569
(16 mins ago)
Toooo short
[Reply]
