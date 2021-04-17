Video: Hugo Pigeon Shares his Journey from XC Racing to the EWS in 'Second Souffle'

Hugo Pigeon is a very capable rider on a bike whatever the discipline, it's a fact! But do you know how did he get there? From Road bike to MTB Cross-Country then to Enduro, a disease changed his plan... but for a talented rider, there is always a solution! Watch and discover Hugo's story.

Whatever the bike, I always have fun while riding! I am happy to show you my universe through this video and although it is this disease that brought me to enduro, I can assure you that I love it! I am happy to have reached this point and I will give the maximum on my Ransom with the Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team.

Few people know how he got there... Find out how Hugo's disease led him to enduro!