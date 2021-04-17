Video: Hugo Pigeon Shares his Journey from XC Racing to the EWS in 'Second Souffle'

Apr 17, 2021
by Rémy Absalon  
HUGO PIGEON, SECOND SOUFFLE

by remyabsalon
Few people know how he got there... Find out how Hugo's disease led him to enduro!

Hugo Pigeon is a very capable rider on a bike whatever the discipline, it's a fact! But do you know how did he get there? From Road bike to MTB Cross-Country then to Enduro, a disease changed his plan... but for a talented rider, there is always a solution! Watch and discover Hugo's story.

Hugo PIGEON - Shooting vid o Second Souffle
Hugo PIGEON - Shooting vid o Second Souffle


bigquotesWhatever the bike, I always have fun while riding! I am happy to show you my universe through this video and although it is this disease that brought me to enduro, I can assure you that I love it! I am happy to have reached this point and I will give the maximum on my Ransom with the Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team.

Hugo PIGEON - Shooting vid o Second Souffle


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Came here expecting to see a huge pigeon. Content was better than expected tbh.
  • 1 0
 came here to make this comment. comment was better than expected tbh.
  • 1 0
 I always find these french rider's style very interesting, very very clean and efficient, very straight forward. Damn, even their kit seems to stay clean all the time!

