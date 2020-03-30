Video: Hugo Robenek Shreds Mediterranean Trails in 'Bawavera'

Directed by

Production

Additional camera

Color grading

Sound design

Edit

Graphic

Cast

Photography

We know that talent has nothing to do with age… And now we also know that Hugo Robenek is up there with the steeziest! Hugo is a Czech rider who’s been supported by our distributor FDF Bike Shop/Kamil Tatarkovic for many years. He was able to get the last few days in filming in Malaga before total confinement.The edit they came back with has served us well during this time already and also proves that the Meta TR SX and the Absolut are the perfect combo! It’s no coincidence that they have the same colour-way and design features.A few words from director Adam Kovar:“Bawavera tells a story about the quest for sunsets in the Mediterranean atmosphere of southern Spain. Hugo’s skills and old school vibe in this video blend perfectly with these abandoned haciendas.”- Adam Kovar- Divergent Films- Honza Volf- Marek Hrasko- Frantisek Riha- Adam Kovar- Svatopluk Rucka- Hugo Robenek- Lukas Neasi