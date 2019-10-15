Video: Hunting for Flow on Are's Famous Rock Faces

Are is not only the top destination for skiers in winter, it also makes the heart of mountain bikers beat faster in summer. The Scandinavians definitely know how to build bike parks - from technical singletrack, to machine build jump trails, there is something for everyone. Unlike many modern bike parks, you would be looking in vain for boring highways. The 32 trails are integrated into nature as well as possible, which prevents brake bumps from developing.The blue trails are perfect for beginners, but even advanced riders will not be bored here. With red, the level increases, but any rider with some experience will have fun there as well. The black tracks are natural and technical trails or demanding downhill trails. In the upper part you are guided through, and over rocks. Halfway up you will find many natural singletracks, as well as the famous Shimano jump trail. In the lowest part are the classic bike park and skills tracks.The Hellride starts at the top of the gondola and from there twirls down over wild rock formations. In the further course you will often ask yourself if you have not lost the trail - for the Hellride nothing was built, only the big stones were moved out of the way.The entry starts very technically, here you need a good bike control for a clean line. After a short flat section, you then roll over an edge into the middle of the action again. Here you can leave the brakes wide open again, but you should always keep caution, some edges are bigger than first expected.A lot of electricity is needed for the operation of the gondola,. It is transported from bottom to top in big plastic pipes which snake through the big stones - not the most visually appealing solution, but in the end you will be transported up the mountain with the gondola.The lower part is initiated by two almost vertical rock faces, in which you can fly in by pre-hopping, or which can also be rolled down nicely in nose-wheelie.It looks crazy at first sight but is not so hard due to the grippy stone. As you can see - Sascha loves to ride step stuff on his front wheel.The last piece then is really steep and rough to get the rest out of the rider.As most of you know, the truth always looks different then in a video. That you can make yourself a better picture of the track, here is a helmet cam run.Location: Hellride / Bikepark Are / SchwedenFahrer: Sascha Bamberg aka Bam HillKamera: Pia Rummland Pia Rummland/Fotografie: Christina Mimler