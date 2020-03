Video: Hunting for Winter Hero Dirt in 'The Loam Ripper'

Presented by KELLYS BICYCLES

Steep track, big jumps and fresh loam. That’s the natural environment this bike was born for!Our latest video edit featuring the new. With this year’s winter put on hold, it was a perfect chance to send it big, rip some fresh loam and test the limits of the bike to the fullest. [/CENTER], downhill daemon with a unique raw design that provides the ultimate possibilities no matter the conditions on the track thanks to race-proven Think Link Suspension platform and Vario Geometry System.[CENTER]Rider: Jakub BérešVideo by: EWIA Production @EwiaProduction Still photography: Piotr Staron @piotrstaron