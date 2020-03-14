Video: Hunting for Winter Hero Dirt in 'The Loam Ripper'

Steep track, big jumps and fresh loam. That’s the natural environment this bike was born for!
Our latest video edit featuring the new 2020 Kellys NOID 70
. With this year’s winter put on hold, it was a perfect chance to send it big, rip some fresh loam and test the limits of the bike to the fullest. [/CENTER]
2020 Kellys NOID 70
, downhill daemon with a unique raw design that provides the ultimate possibilities no matter the conditions on the track thanks to race-proven Think Link Suspension platform and Vario Geometry System.
[CENTER]Rider: Jakub Béreš
Video by: EWIA Production @EwiaProduction
Still photography: Piotr Staron @piotrstaron Presented by KELLYS BICYCLES
