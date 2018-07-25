Video: Hunting Out Mexico's Finest Trails

Fresh steed, shuttled rides and traditional tamales. Starting the day the right way.

Overlooking Mexico City. Where are all the burros?

Lush green forests and perfect brown dirt in Mexico City. Mau leading the party train for the shot.

Handmade, fresh cooked tortillas. Anyone said REAL tacos?

Oaxaca's Sierra Juarez is one of the worlds most biodiverse forests according to the WWF.

Kyle enjoying the loam. Mau feeling the pressure.

Kyle and Mau racing some ancient trails.

Mexiloam and one of its loamies.

What's the best thing about enduro racing? Meeting people and sharing the ride.

Winner winner chicken dinner!

Kyle brought some Fly Racing swag to share with the new friends. Kudos Kyle and Fly!

New friends and cold Victorias. It's great to see how bikes pull us together.