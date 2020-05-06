Video: Iago Garay Shralps and Styles Through Malaga in 'Not Far From Home'

This summer we will not be traveling to exotic places to ride our bikes. This summer we need to rediscover our backyards, enjoy what is around us and ride “not far from home”. — Iago Garay

Nacho Trueba at work capturing the motion.

Our first stop was Alhaurin de la Torre.

We also paid a visit to famous Mijas. Fun fact, our good friend and MTB filmmaker Salva Moreno lives here and played a big role in building this trail.

We could see Salva's house from the trail.

Sunny Andalusia, the Mediterranean Sea and the Moroccan coast in the background.

Next up was a secret spot in Torremolinos. A big storm the week before had left a lot of puddles in between the jumps, but luckily the dirt here dealt pretty well with water if you put some work into it.

We spent all morning helping the locals empty the puddles and fix the jumps.

I need to improve my leg splits

It was well worth it, the place is like Disneyland.

Ruben Pascual, a good local friend and a top notch tattoo artist, joined us for a jump sesh.

Ruben Alcantara took us to this old spot that he had been rebuilding this winter. This is where he filmed a bunch of his iconic video segments.

iago trying to get tricky.

One trick pony.

Before we left Malaga we decided to go explore the city a little bit.



Malaga not only has epic trails, the city streets are full of life and color.



Checking in with one of the local legends, Pitu.



Iago being a tourist.

Not Far From Home