Video: Iago Garay Styles His Way Down The Pinkbike Hot Lap

Oct 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The formula doesn't get any simpler: one racer, one track, and a stopwatch. In our case, the racer is a mountain biker, our track is a rooty and rocky descent, and the clock is a Freelap timing system that doesn't lie. Last year saw Sam Hill and Miranda Miller, along with a bunch of other really fast people, throw down Pinkbike Hot Lap times, and we're back for the second season with a new track and new racers for 2019.

Iago Garay is known for his unique style on the bike but does steeze equal speed? He takes on the Pinkbike Hot Lap to find out.


The Track

The second season of Hot Laps sees us move to Cakewalk, a classic Squamish descent that has a good mix of roots and rocks, as well as plenty of different lines to choose from. And just to keep everyone honest, there are even a few brief climbs to make sure the mountain stays in mountain biking.







3 Comments

  • 5 0
 C'mon, @mikelevy! The pros are getting slower! Get on your own bike and give it a go!
  • 5 0
 Get Richie Rude on the Hot Lap!
  • 2 0
 Conditions looked mint.

