Video: Ibis Partners with Jenny Rissveds & Team 31

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

Team 31 was created out of a desire to do something different. Rather than perpetuate the pressurized structure of elite racing, with its focus on podiums, followers, and engagement, the goal is to have fun and inspire others.At the upper echelon of racing, it is easy to forget that riding bikes is fun. That is why spending time with children is so important. It is a reminder of why we ride and more importantly, an opportunity to inspire the next generation to stay active and healthy.The team’s name also brings attention to Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that “every child has the right to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities.“The Team was inspired by the personal journey of Olympic Champion Jenny Rissveds. After overcoming a personal battle with eating disorders and depression which caused her to leave cycling, she has returned to the sport and become a major proponent for mental health.In addition to Jenny, the team includes returning member Kelsey Urban. Kelsey is the 2019 U-23 National Champion and a US National Team Member. The third member of the team is Linn Gustaffzon, a Swedish National Rider racing on her first factory program. Together, the team will focus on the UCI World Cup events.Team 31 will be racing on the new US-made Ibis Exie. Tom Morgan, the President of Ibis Cycles said:Team 31 held its training camp in Santa Cruz in early February. During the trip, they had the opportunity to meet with Ibis employees, tour the new solar-powered Exie factory, and ride with one of the local high school teams.” said Jenny Rissveds.Kelsey Urban echoed the sentiment.All the Team 31 sponsors are keen to help achieve their goal of positivity. As Linn Gustafzzon said, “Our goal is to show what is important about sports, it should be FUN, healthy, confidence building, and for everyone.”The new partnership with Ibis is a significant development for the team, but it is not the only change. Another important development supporting the team as its helmet, eyewear, protection, and apparel partner will be POC. As a Swedish company with extensive experience in performance and protection, there is a natural Swedish connection to the team and riders, as well as a long-term collaboration with Ibis.Elizabeth Reeder, Head of Global Sports Marketing Strategyfor POC, saidOliver Anhuth, Global Head of Marketing for Continental, echoed those sentiments.You can follow Team 31 on Instagram and via their website Team 31 is sponsored by Ibis, Continental, POC, Fox, Raceface, and Shimano.