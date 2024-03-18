Video: If I Had To Learn Mountain Biking From 0, This Is What I Would Do

When I began biking in 2011, honestly I used to just huck and pray for a lot of the rides, unsure what technique actually was or how to implement it. Needless to say, a lot has changed since 2011 and even though my riding and skills on the bike have improved, my old biking friends still keep me honest and remind me where I started. However, if I were to start mountain biking today as a complete beginner, there are a few riding secrets and techniques I hope my pals would let me in on, because back then... they did not! Hopefully, this video will spare you or your new-to-biking friend the lessons I learned the hard way back in the day.
The pictures above are a good 12 years apart and while bikes have changed a lot over that time, so have I. My body position while descending on the older bike isn't allowing me to be in complete control over the bike or angulate the bike in that 180 degree loose corner. In the newer picture, it's much more obvious how low I am on the bike, putting more pressure into the tires and getting more grip from them, while having my limbs bent enough to give me the ability to move the bike side to side beneath me and fight the urge to fall into the corner. Even where I'm looking in the corners is a good indicator of what we mean by "look up" instead of literally AT my front wheel.
Knowing what a good neutral body position looks and feels like is crucial to all other riding techniques. This is our safe space. This is where we start any movement from and this is where we immediately return to after any big hits or compressions that want to throw us off course.
My timing and coordination didn't really click until a few years in to riding. This move was super difficult for me in my first year riding and, as you can see on my face, I had to be very focused in order to make it over this "peak and push" feature.
Thankfully, with a LOT of repetition and time on the bike, I have made major improvements with timing and coordination and now I can get up and over those more technical features.
Timing and coordination are funny ones really. We never completely have it figured out as every single trail and feature we ride is different, even from day to day depending on the conditions. These are techniques that we as riders get better at judging in different scenarios with repetition. Just because you nailed the huge jump line yesterday, doesn't mean the same will happen today. Maybe the dirt is running slower and the jumps require a bit more pop just as you're taking off the lips. Maybe the root double you're eyeing up has a technical entrance, also requiring the unweight to happen at a very precise time. What I'm really trying to say is, keep at it! Mountain biking will always present new challenges, and that's what I love about it.
Thanks for reading along and having a laugh at my old riding style. Hopefully you got to watch the video too, as there is more info in there and it's a story better told with moving pictures.