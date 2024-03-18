Video: If I Had To Learn Mountain Biking From 0, This Is What I Would Do

Bright eyed and bushy tailed. So much has changed since those earlier rides and sadly I've lost my incredible style... I mean look at those socks (attempting to keep my shins safe from pedal strikes), complimented by soccer shorts, tank top, running shoes, and the bucket helmet.

Old body position, a bit too tall on that tiny 26in bike. Saddle shoved up the bum. New body position, much lower on the bike and in control. Thank goodness for dropper posts too!

A good example of a better fitting bike providing better grip. The bars are just wide enough to allow me to be lower on the front end of the bike, which then adds grip with the front tire, but narrow enough that I'm not overstretched and unable to shift the bike side to side.

Allowing myself to get pitched a little too forward when riding this rock feature. Much better neutral position on the bike, ready to take drops or compressions.

Dipping in, good pressure on my front tire so the grip saves me from washing out, and ready to take that compression on the roll out without getting pitched over the front. Body position looks very similar, eyes are up, heels are dropped. The only thing changing is the angle of the ground.

Creating bike body separation, which is crucial when cornering so we don't fall into the corner with the bike, is so much more than just having bent arms. One major improvement with my riding came when I started using my feet, knees, hips and shoulders to steer around the corner as well. My hips, also my center of mass, are counter balancing the weight of the bike leaning into the corner.

Also in the video, I talk about my pedal choice and how it affects my contact points with the bike. Even though I suggest new riders begin on flat pedals, when I swapped to clipless pedals a few years after starting out, I noticed a huge improvement on rooty, rocky terrain. I could unweight the bike more easily and didn't have the issues of bouncing on pedals which usually resulted in some gnarly shin injuries.

My timing and coordination didn't really click until a few years in to riding. This move was super difficult for me in my first year riding and, as you can see on my face, I had to be very focused in order to make it over this "peak and push" feature.

Thankfully, with a LOT of repetition and time on the bike, I have made major improvements with timing and coordination and now I can get up and over those more technical features.

Huck n' Pray Tina. My eagerness far outweighed my skills back then. But again, look at that style! Still nowhere near the jumper I would like to be, but progress has been made.

When I began biking in 2011, honestly I used to just huck and pray for a lot of the rides, unsure what technique actually was or how to implement it. Needless to say, a lot has changed since 2011 and even though my riding and skills on the bike have improved, my old biking friends still keep me honest and remind me where I started. However, if I were to start mountain biking today as a complete beginner, there are a few riding secrets and techniques I hope my pals would let me in on, because back then... they did not! Hopefully, this video will spare you or your new-to-biking friend the lessons I learned the hard way back in the day.The pictures above are a good 12 years apart and while bikes have changed a lot over that time, so have I. My body position while descending on the older bike isn't allowing me to be in complete control over the bike or angulate the bike in that 180 degree loose corner. In the newer picture, it's much more obvious how low I am on the bike, putting more pressure into the tires and getting more grip from them, while having my limbs bent enough to give me the ability to move the bike side to side beneath me and fight the urge to fall into the corner. Even where I'm looking in the corners is a good indicator of what we mean by "look up" instead of literally AT my front wheel.Knowing what a good neutral body position looks and feels like is crucial to all other riding techniques. This is our safe space. This is where we start any movement from and this is where we immediately return to after any big hits or compressions that want to throw us off course.Timing and coordination are funny ones really. We never completely have it figured out as every single trail and feature we ride is different, even from day to day depending on the conditions. These are techniques that we as riders get better at judging in different scenarios with repetition. Just because you nailed the huge jump line yesterday, doesn't mean the same will happen today. Maybe the dirt is running slower and the jumps require a bit more pop just as you're taking off the lips. Maybe the root double you're eyeing up has a technical entrance, also requiring the unweight to happen at a very precise time. What I'm really trying to say is, keep at it! Mountain biking will always present new challenges, and that's what I love about it.Thanks for reading along and having a laugh at my old riding style. Hopefully you got to watch the video too, as there is more info in there and it's a story better told with moving pictures.