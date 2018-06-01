Pinkbike.com
Video: IFHT's Whistler Opening Weekend 2018
Jun 1, 2018
Pinkbike Staff
For Whistmas 2018 the IFHT crew came to schralp turns, catch big air, and party like it's 1995. Someone should tell them that Expo '86 wasn't in the 90s.
justincs
(46 mins ago)
Jason's ankle looks a bit straighter!
cpeper21
(54 mins ago)
30psi in my Minions.... I don’t care about your opinions
TheGnome
(19 mins ago)
I tore my ACL...
