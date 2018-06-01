VIDEOS

Video: IFHT's Whistler Opening Weekend 2018

Jun 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

For Whistmas 2018 the IFHT crew came to schralp turns, catch big air, and party like it's 1995. Someone should tell them that Expo '86 wasn't in the 90s.

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Jason's ankle looks a bit straighter!
  • + 2
 30psi in my Minions.... I don’t care about your opinions
  • + 1
 I tore my ACL...

