Must Watch: illuminance - A Self Shot MTB Film with Peter Jamieson

As a photographer, I am constantly looking for unique light. As a bike rider, I am constantly looking for the best trails to ride. Thankfully, the epic landscape of Southern Utah provides both of those for me. The steep ridgelines of the Utah desert create dramatic, high-contrast, scenes as the sun rises and sets. These scenes are so inspiring to me, and the best part is, my favorite trails ride right through them. 'illuminance' is a short film in which I express my view of light, through my bike riding and my cinematography, I hope you enjoy.