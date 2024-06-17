Powered by Outside

Must Watch: illuminance - A Self Shot MTB Film with Peter Jamieson

Jun 17, 2024
by Peter Jamison  

bigquotesAs a photographer, I am constantly looking for unique light. As a bike rider, I am constantly looking for the best trails to ride. Thankfully, the epic landscape of Southern Utah provides both of those for me. The steep ridgelines of the Utah desert create dramatic, high-contrast, scenes as the sun rises and sets. These scenes are so inspiring to me, and the best part is, my favorite trails ride right through them. 'illuminance' is a short film in which I express my view of light, through my bike riding and my cinematography, I hope you enjoy.

photo
First light on Nephi's Twist

photo
Love some back lit dust

photo
Into the light

photo
Hangin' on


Author Info:
peterjamo4 avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2012
57 articles
15 Comments
  • 3 0
 Very nice. I’ve done quite a bit of self filmed stuff and definitely respect what it takes. Also lived there years ago, so lots of great feelings and memories with this. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Thank you! Not the easiest way to film for sure, but super rewarding at the end of the day as you know!
  • 4 0
 Super sick edit Peter. Love your riding and filming style!
  • 1 0
 Appreciate the kind words! Glad you enjoyed the video!
  • 3 0
 Really dug this! Nice to see an edit down south without just constant meat being hucked.
  • 1 0
 Glad you enjoyed it! Thanks for watching!
  • 1 0
 Superb, lovely stuff. As a pro photographer and a rider I know I simply don't have the patience to achieve anything like this. Chapeau.
  • 3 0
 Brilliant piece !
  • 1 0
 Thanks, Steve!
  • 3 1
 This was a vibe. Hard to tell it was self-filmed!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for watching!
  • 2 0
 all that effort was worth it. Great watch, great flicks
  • 1 0
 Thanks for watching!
  • 1 0
 Man Pete's a master at his craft. Every project he puts out is impressive.
  • 1 0
 Wow just wow!!







