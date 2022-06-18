Video: Illuminating the Night Ride in 'Light Player'

"A one night long city wandering, letting his spirit roams to his most unexpected dreams. Into dark, imagination regenerates in a glimmer of hope".Originality, keyword of this new project.Our brain and imaginary can sometimes drive our thoughts towards quite surprising ways, which we couldn’t have expected.To put on images our most harebrained ideas, we wanted to search something more artistic, to be out of ordinary, and to push the viewer to reflexion.That was our guiding principle.The filming had been, in the most part, produced at night, so i can tell you how far we were from our comfort zone and habits.Positive point: no time pressure for golden hour, we created light! About sleep, we were clearly in deficit!Many times, we stayed on the spot until 6 a.m., to finally, get just few seconds of images… But this is where we find the satisfaction to get the finish, the atmosphere, the action that we worked for.It’s always good to go beyond what we used to do, while learning, testing, and always give our best to have the finish that we expected… Even if our tempers, with Pierre, make difficult for us to be a 100% pleased of the result, we still are very proud of this project.Between cities, mountains, volcanoes, forests… A beautiful cruise punctuated by multiple adventures that you will be able to discover in the next making of !We truly hope that you will enjoy this new project. I recommend you to watch it several times to better understand some sequences…Cheers!Playing with elements.Nature's regeneration.Two sports meeting.Natural revival.When imagination mixes with reality.The LAPIERRE beast!- DT Swiss wheels ;- Hutchinson tires ;- Camelbak bottle ;- Slicy mudguards ;- Reverse components material.Copyright : Pierre Cloquemin (@visualp.art)