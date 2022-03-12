close
Video: Improve Your Climbing With Fit4Racing

Mar 12, 2022
by Fit4Racing  

Making Climbing Easier! Work Smarter not Harder.

In this video we look at ways how fitness can make a difference to your climbing and what you can do to perform better and ride longer.

If you found this useful, check out our channel for more helpful fitness videos! - Fit4Racing

  • 41 3
 Wow....really.....if I get fitter.....I'll be better at physical exertion? Well i never.....who'd have thought it. What will they think of next?
  • 20 0
 I came straight to the comments for the real pro tip
  • 11 0
 If you improve your cornering ... you'll be able to keep your momentum betterer.
  • 5 1
 At least everybody kept their shirts on.
  • 13 2
 Buying an E-bike. Check!
  • 6 3
 People will like you better if you just get a cable car or a pick up truck instead.
  • 7 0
 waiting for someone to make a parody account called unfit for racing showing you how to maximise beer chugging on the climbs.
  • 2 0
 Haha, needs doing! Don't forget the top off, beer belly swinging, attack bike panning action shot
  • 4 0
 1. Install a beer cage, @jankcomponents makes a nice one

2. Shotgun your beer using your favorite Park tool. I prefer a tire lever carved into a shank (there's meth in them thar hills), or an Allen key.

See, New York riders know things
  • 4 0
 Ha, this is it. Just need to change the title lol

youtu.be/zXozotqEXpg
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: this is gold. where has this been all my life.
  • 1 0
 @Svinyard: How has this gone under the radar?!? Fischy's the man!
  • 7 1
 I dont ride that new fancy discipline called uphill, Im bit more old fashionway, I ride downhill……
  • 4 1
 I’ve been doing the Enduro program since January and really enjoy it so far - I get bored easy and fall off the wagon with repetitive programs or when I’m scrambling every day to sort out what I’m going to do and find WODs that align with the equipment I have. This program uses everything I have already and can substitute pretty easy for things I am missing.

Based on this video I’m expecting a 6 month refund if I get out on the bike when the snow melts and am just as shit as last year!
  • 3 0
 This wasn't about "hey, if you're in better shape you'll ride better". I appreciated the breakdown and it jives with what I'm discovering on the trainer. By far the biggest, best takeaway is "having a word with your ego". There's too many riders with better technique and better fitness than me, so being comfortable with the cliché "ride your own ride" is key. I don't like being last up stuff but I like finishing, and if you've picked the right group it won't matter.
  • 4 3
 Good stuff. Thanks for the informative video. It is easy to leave any number of these pieces of the puzzle out without even realizing it. Good to have it all broken down by category like that.
  • 2 0
 Definitely going to look into this. Great info!

Post a Comment



