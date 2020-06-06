Video: Improve your Cornering Technique with Brendan Fairclough

Jun 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBikes seem to have taken off in this lockdown and it's so cool to see. Maybe one of the best things to come from this tough time. Just wanted to give you guys a few little tips on what I feel is the most fun thing to do on a mountain bike, hit corners. Here are a few easy tricks and tips too hit a berm and a rut safer and faster. No jumping off rooftops or building dirt jumps in this video just a few easy things to take away and try yourself at home. Good luck guys and let me know if it's helped you go faster on your bike. Brendan Fairclough


