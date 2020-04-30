Video: Improve Your MTB Skills at Home with Jeff Lenosky

Apr 29, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesHere's my 3rd How To video with ideas on how to improve your mountain bike skills when you can't hit the trails. Times are tough right now. It's a delicate balance between wanting to improve on your bike and doing it safely. I decided this is a perfect time to put together a video with some skills and drills that you can do at home or close to it. Check it out, try them out and be ready to ride better than ever when you hit the trails.Jeff Lenosky



bigquotesTimes are tough right now. It's a delicate balance between wanting to improve on your bike and doing it safely. I decided this is a perfect time to put together a video with some skills and drills that you can do at home or close to it. Check it out, try them out and be ready to ride better than ever when you hit the trails.Jeff Lenosky



bigquotesTimes are tough right now. It's a delicate balance between wanting to improve on your bike and doing it safely. I decided this is a perfect time to put together a video with some skills and drills that you can do at home or close to it. Check it out, try them out and be ready to ride better than ever when you hit the trails.Jeff Lenosky


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Jeff Lenosky


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: XC World Championships Cancelled]
111934 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
80044 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
70840 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Roval's Support Our Shops Program]
65952 views
Review: Transition's New Sentinel V2 - Now With More Travel
63604 views
Review: Deviate Highlander - There Can Only Be One
63173 views
11 Riding Glasses Ridden & Rated
47594 views
Nukeproof Releases a Limited Short Travel, Lightweight Edition of the Reactor
43674 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006223
Mobile Version of Website