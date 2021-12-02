Video: In Between Seasons with Richie Rude

Dec 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesEWS heavyweight Richie Rude usually lets his riding & racing do most of the talking about him. And he does ride & race his bike most of the time. However there is a period of downtime every year, when likes to return back home, train a lot & catch up with those who have been standing beside him ever since he pedalled the bike for the first time. Follow Richie as he takes his time to catch a lap with his dad, visits the Yeti Cycles HQ, gets his bike dialled & takes it for a spin.Red Bull Bike


6 Comments

 He looks so different for some reason. I've never seen anybody's neck become so much smaller since Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. Is he ok? What happened?
 less yanking, more cornering
 Guys an animal.
