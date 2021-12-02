Video: In Between Seasons with Richie Rude

EWS heavyweight Richie Rude usually lets his riding & racing do most of the talking about him. And he does ride & race his bike most of the time. However there is a period of downtime every year, when likes to return back home, train a lot & catch up with those who have been standing beside him ever since he pedalled the bike for the first time. Follow Richie as he takes his time to catch a lap with his dad, visits the Yeti Cycles HQ, gets his bike dialled & takes it for a spin. — Red Bull Bike