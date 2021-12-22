Video: In Between The Races with Canyon MTB Racing's Emily Batty & Laurie Arsenault

From the emotional rollercoaster of elite racing to the physical rollercoaster of mountain passes and luging, the Canyon MTB Team takes us on one hell of a ride in the latest episode of In Between the Races!The World Championships in Val di Sole were a tough race for Canyon MTB Racing Team. For Emily Batty it was the first time she had finished a lap down, and for Laurie Arseneaut it was far from smooth sailing.With the highs of elite sport come the lows; it’s all part of the process but it’s still a hard truth to handle. Fortunately for the Canyon MTB Team, the team spirit and founding mission doesn’t revolve around success in terms of results, but rather in terms of support and fulfillment - emotional support for each other and providing a team structure where athletes and staff can thrive and have the chance to fulfill their potential.This episode of In Between the Races joins the team as they travel from northern Italy up to Lenzerheide in Switzerland for the next World Cup. We hit the road for epic views interspersed with dancing and handstands, check out the track in Lenzerheide with the help of Adam Morka and Eric Batty, smash out an interval session on the rollers and go luging!It’s one hell of a ride!