close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: In Between The Races with Canyon MTB Racing's Emily Batty & Laurie Arsenault

Dec 22, 2021
by SHIMANO  

From the emotional rollercoaster of elite racing to the physical rollercoaster of mountain passes and luging, the Canyon MTB Team takes us on one hell of a ride in the latest episode of In Between the Races!

The World Championships in Val di Sole were a tough race for Canyon MTB Racing Team. For Emily Batty it was the first time she had finished a lap down, and for Laurie Arseneaut it was far from smooth sailing.

With the highs of elite sport come the lows; it’s all part of the process but it’s still a hard truth to handle. Fortunately for the Canyon MTB Team, the team spirit and founding mission doesn’t revolve around success in terms of results, but rather in terms of support and fulfillment - emotional support for each other and providing a team structure where athletes and staff can thrive and have the chance to fulfill their potential.

This episode of In Between the Races joins the team as they travel from northern Italy up to Lenzerheide in Switzerland for the next World Cup. We hit the road for epic views interspersed with dancing and handstands, check out the track in Lenzerheide with the help of Adam Morka and Eric Batty, smash out an interval session on the rollers and go luging!

It’s one hell of a ride!




Emily Batty

Emily Batty




Posted In:
Videos Emily Batty Laurie Arsenault


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66982 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40826 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40408 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38150 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36626 views

17 Comments

  • 8 0
 These were two of the nicest people that I got to speak to in Snowshoe. Watching Laurie dig deep lap after lap after her brutal crash on the start was so impressive to watch in person.
  • 7 1
 I hope that Emily finds her way back to the top. That season long three way battle between Neff, Batty, and Langvad a few years back was some of the best racing I have watch.
  • 7 2
 @aelazenby: The essence of "hope" works well in, say, Shawshank Redemption. Emily is a good ambassador for the sport, but her time anywhere near the top has passed. Sincerely, Andy & Red.
  • 1 2
 @bikewriter: There's not a doubt in my mind that Emily reads comments like yours and uses them as fuel.
  • 2 2
 @bikewriter: Injuries aside, a rider doesn't suddenly lose physical capabilities and lots of female riders show age isn't a big factor until well in the 40s either. There's no reason a rider should lose all hope of being able to put the pieces of the puzzle together again (the mental aspect, nutrition, training & recovery, material and a bit of luck).
  • 4 1
 @DBone95: Instead of reading comments for fuel, she should actually fuel, she still think it is horrible to eat 2 bananas per day, so no, no amount of comment reading will increase performance enough to outbalance her diet choices
  • 1 2
 @JesperA: lol! You telling a world class athlete what to eat.....
  • 1 0
 @DBone95:

Yeah, but this guy does a pretty good job of it.

youtu.be/jlf9q_Ob3tk
  • 7 0
 I hope Laurie does more course previews, hers were quite entertaining this past season.
  • 4 3
 I wonder what is going to happen to all that fancy stuff when Canyon pulls the plug on that team. Wishing them luck in the future.
  • 2 1
 Why do you think they'll pull the plug?
  • 6 1
 @MDW83: Mediocre performance.
  • 2 0
 Great content.
  • 1 0
 Good Canadian Kids.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009921
Mobile Version of Website