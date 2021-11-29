Video: In Between The Races with Camille Balanche

What a year it has been for Cam Balanche! The Swiss star started the season in the rainbow stripes and immediately backed up that World Champs win with her first World Cup win at round 1 in Leogang. From here she was on the podium at every single World Cup, finishing third in the overall and third at World Championships.



This episode of In Between the Races looks behind the scenes at what it takes to create this kind of consistency: a solid support system and a happy head. For Cam this means taking the time to be at home, have a good routine and refresh mind and body. Between Maribor and Val di Sole, we follow along with Cam and her partner, Emilie Siegenthaler, to see just what that looks like (clue: bikeparks, swimming pools and table tennis!). — Shimano