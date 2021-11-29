Video: In Between The Races with Camille Balanche

Nov 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWhat a year it has been for Cam Balanche! The Swiss star started the season in the rainbow stripes and immediately backed up that World Champs win with her first World Cup win at round 1 in Leogang. From here she was on the podium at every single World Cup, finishing third in the overall and third at World Championships.

This episode of In Between the Races looks behind the scenes at what it takes to create this kind of consistency: a solid support system and a happy head. For Cam this means taking the time to be at home, have a good routine and refresh mind and body. Between Maribor and Val di Sole, we follow along with Cam and her partner, Emilie Siegenthaler, to see just what that looks like (clue: bikeparks, swimming pools and table tennis!). Shimano


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Shimano Camille Balanche Emilie Siegenthaler #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
74609 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
58157 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
58031 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
56384 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
53257 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
45636 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
44843 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
41173 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 #CamiForPresident

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007398
Mobile Version of Website