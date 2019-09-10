Video: In Between The Races with Danny Hart

In this episode of In Between The Races, we follow Danny Hart of the Madison Saracen Factory team from the moment he crosses the line in Vallnord to the dying seconds before his race run in Les Gets.In Between The Races is a series of videos that follows the lives and the thoughts of the athletes when they are outside of the tape. In these videos you'll get to know the riders and how they deal with racing back to back races; what goes through their minds, what are they doing when the spotlight is dimmed, when the pressure is off? How do they maintain their levels of performance? Or how do they turn things around?