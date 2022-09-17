Video: In Between the Races with Eleanora Farina

Every rider and team has a unique way of maximizing their performance, and it’s not all about tough gym sessions or long hours in the saddle. In Between The Races brings you the downtime, team spirit, personal quirks and funny moments of life outside the tape.In this episode, we’re with Eleanora Farina.What goes up must come down. Not just bikes, but emotions too. The build of tension, the surges of adrenaline and dopamine, the elation, frustration or devastation of race day all take their toll. Not only do riders leave the track physically exhausted, but often emotionally drained as well. For Eleonora, recognizing that sensory overload and taking time to recalibrate is especially important between races. A rest day is a must for the body to re-center and the mind to reset.Between the back-to-back World Cups of Lenzerheide and Vallnord there wasn’t a whole lot of opportunity to rest, but the Mondraker team made it happen. Hopping aboard the team truck for the long drive already offered a sense of home and a space to unwind. Add in a trip to the sea, a chilled trail ride and plenty of yoga, and Eleanora was ready to roll again for the Trackwalk, Practice and Qualification that all come before she takes the start hut once again for that all-important race run.