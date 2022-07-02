Video: In Between The Races with Mona Mitterwallner

In Between The Races is back for another season of insight into the world of cycling that you don’t often see.We’ll be following along for the travel days, training days and rest days, and discovering how riders relax and reset after one race, and prepare for the next.Every rider and team has a unique way of maximizing their performance, and it’s not all about tough gym sessions or long hours in the saddle. In Between The Races brings you the downtime, team spirit, personal quirks and funny moments of life outside the tape.In this episode, we’re with Mona Mitterwallner.Mona is in her first year with Cannondale Factory Racing, a legendary team with a colourful character. It’s a big step for a rider, who after just one year in the U23 category, made the step up into the elite ranks and into one of the biggest and best-known teams in the World. What it’s clear to see is that this young rider has a mature head on her shoulders, and is benefitting greatly from the experience and expertise around her.Hit the play button to see how Mona is growing in confidence, taking time to appreciate the rewards of her hard work, tackling the technicality of race courses and dealing with the pressure of being one of the most talked-about riders at the World Cup.