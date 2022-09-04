Video: In Between the Races with Noga Korem

Sep 4, 2022
by SHIMANO  

In Between The Races is back for another season of insight into the world of cycling that you don’t often see. We’ll be following along for the travel days, training days, and rest days, and discovering how riders relax and reset after one race, and prepare for the next.

Every rider and team has a unique way of maximizing their performance, and it’s not all about tough gym sessions or long hours in the saddle. In Between The Races brings you the downtime, team spirit, personal quirks, and funny moments of life outside the tape. In this episode, we’re with Noga Korem.

After a long history riding and racing in the Cross Country discipline, Noga was almost finished with professional racing when she discovered the Enduro scene and the EWS series. In this episode, we follow Noga as she accomplishes her long-time dream of racing downhill and the preparation and dedication it takes to make the switch from Enduro to DH.

Travel with Noga and her GT Factory Racing teammates on their way to Lenzerheide World Cup and learn more about the importance of good food, good wine and good coffee.

Lenzerheide MTB World Cup XCO DH

Lenzerheide MTB World Cup XCO DH

Lenzerheide MTB World Cup XCO DH

Lenzerheide MTB World Cup XCO DH

EWS Canazei 2022


EWS Canazei 2022

EWS Canazei 2022

EWS Canazei 2022



EWS Canazei 2022


Posted In:
Videos Shimano Noga Korem


