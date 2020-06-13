Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory

Drop Your Heels Head Up Elbows Out
We have all heard these when we talk about body position on the bike, but why? And how do they work together? How do you make your body do these things? How do the pro's make it look so easy?
In this video, Ben from The Strength Factory takes a deep dive into what he calls, 'The Flow Position.' He explains how one area of your body position affects another and what you can do in terms of strength and mobility to improve your riding position on the bike. By looking at the body as a whole system, we can build a better riding position that will benefit any rider or racer, no matter what level.
You can check out The Strength Factory
online or give them a follow on Instagram
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment