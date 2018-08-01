VIDEOS

Video: In 'Straight Outta PG' Kyle Norbraten Returns to the Trails He Learned to Party On

Aug 1, 2018
by Glenn King  
Kyle Norbraten - Straight Outta PG

by pgripper
If you've seen Kranked 8 then you know that Kyle Norbraten is, "Straight Outta PG" and likes to "party on the trails." It's no question that the trails you grow up partying on can have a huge impact on your riding style and even skill level. Kyle grew up riding the trails of Prince George, BC before moving away to pursue a career in mountain biking on the Sunshine Coast of BC. Since that move about 10 years ago, Kyle hasn't had the opportunity to revisit the trails that were instrumental in shaping his riding career.

The riding areas and trails in Prince George have evolved immensely since Kyle moved away. With that in mind we reached out to see if he would be interested in coming back to Prince George to film and ride the trails that helped him get to where he is today. Kyle was stoked and we had three productive days shooting "Straight Outta PG" as well as the behind the scenes piece below.


Behind the Scenes - Straight Outta PG

by pgripper
bigquotesI have a complete respect for everything mountain biking in Prince George because I probably wouldn't be where I am without it.Kyle Norbraten


Kyle brought his signature style to every section of trail we filmed on.


Morale was high and everyone was positive and productive despite the relentless swarms of mosquitos. Next time we'll rethink before scheduling a shoot during peak mosquito season!


With this project we really wanted to bring the viewer behind the scenes to see what goes into making the content we all consume daily. Here Daniel gets an update from Kyle during Day 1 of the shoot.

Blasting down a classic PG line seemed like the perfect way to end the 3 day shoot.

And that's a wrap!


Video: 6ixSigma Productions
Special thanks Tourism Prince George & Ruckus Skis, Boards and Bikes


Pidherny Recreation Site mountain biking trails

