Video: In 'Straight Outta PG' Kyle Norbraten Returns to the Trails He Learned to Party On

I have a complete respect for everything mountain biking in Prince George because I probably wouldn't be where I am without it. — Kyle Norbraten

Kyle brought his signature style to every section of trail we filmed on.

Morale was high and everyone was positive and productive despite the relentless swarms of mosquitos. Next time we'll rethink before scheduling a shoot during peak mosquito season!

With this project we really wanted to bring the viewer behind the scenes to see what goes into making the content we all consume daily. Here Daniel gets an update from Kyle during Day 1 of the shoot.

Blasting down a classic PG line seemed like the perfect way to end the 3 day shoot.

And that's a wrap!