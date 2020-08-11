Video: Matt Walker & Eddie Masters Star as 'Educational Journalismists' for the Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 11, 2020
by Pivot Cycles  

In the kitchen with Matt & Eddie - World Wide Wide World of Cooking Sports


With the pandemic cancelling most 2020 races, Pivot Factory Racing riders Matt Walker and Eddie Masters embark on a journey to find new jobs as "educational journalismists" for the Clif Crankworx Summer Series. What's cooking in the Worldwide Wide World of Sports this week? Tune in to get the latest from the Clif Crankworx Summer Series from our favorite high-profile and very serious news anchors, Pivot Factory Racing's Eddie Masters and Matt Walker.


Miss episode one? Check out the must watch episode that started it all below.


Watch all the racing here: www.crankworx.com/

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Eddie Masters Matt Walker


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 I like all the parts that were funny.
  • 1 0
 All the parts that were funny really made me laugh.
  • 1 0
 YES! #vanzacs forever. More content from these boys, please.
  • 1 0
 Love the lighthearted vibe that Eddie brings along with Matt to mtb!
  • 1 0
 I am equally confused and entertained......good job?
  • 1 0
 Pussy...smell..fish. Some intro...

