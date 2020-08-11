Video: Matt Walker & Eddie Masters Star as 'Educational Journalismists' for the Crankworx Summer Series

In the kitchen with Matt & Eddie - World Wide Wide World of Cooking Sports

With the pandemic cancelling most 2020 races, Pivot Factory Racing riders Matt Walker and Eddie Masters embark on a journey to find new jobs as "educational journalismists" for the Clif Crankworx Summer Series. What's cooking in the Worldwide Wide World of Sports this week? Tune in to get the latest from the Clif Crankworx Summer Series from our favorite high-profile and very serious news anchors, Pivot Factory Racing's Eddie Masters and Matt Walker.Miss episode one? Check out the must watch episode that started it all below.Watch all the racing here: www.crankworx.com/