"Whistler Local" Is a term that gets tossed around a lot, but there actually aren't many who can say that they are actually from there. Jesse Melamed now bases out of Squamish, but his knowledge of trails around the Sea To Sky region of Western Canada is deep. Turning the trails here into his own private training ground is a fairly easy task given their rough and demanding nature, but for Jesse it's all about linking it all together.Video by Mind Spark Cinema. Photos by Harookz.