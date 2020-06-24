Must Watch: Remy Metailler Shreds Squamish Classics with Incredible Drone Footage

Seeing what race drone can do I have always wanted to film a mountain biking edit with one.



When Raphaël Boudreault-Simard (@flowmotionaerials) reached out to film and I was stoked to have an opportunity like that to showcase my riding, the place we live and ride and hopefully inspire people to get out and mountain bike.



Riding with a drone behind me was definitely a challenge but Raphaël was super dialled! I could not believe how he would fly that thing around! It was super fun to see him visualize and practice the line like a rider would do, and then fly it several times until he got the speed and the line like he wanted.



I recently moved to Squamish, and have loved the trail riding up there. The fun is endless and I hope this edit gets you pumped on going outside and riding your bike.



Grateful to be living and riding here. — Remy Metailler