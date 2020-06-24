Must Watch: Remy Metailler Shreds Squamish Classics with Incredible Drone Footage

Jun 24, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesSeeing what race drone can do I have always wanted to film a mountain biking edit with one.

When Raphaël Boudreault-Simard (@flowmotionaerials) reached out to film and I was stoked to have an opportunity like that to showcase my riding, the place we live and ride and hopefully inspire people to get out and mountain bike.

Riding with a drone behind me was definitely a challenge but Raphaël was super dialled! I could not believe how he would fly that thing around! It was super fun to see him visualize and practice the line like a rider would do, and then fly it several times until he got the speed and the line like he wanted.

I recently moved to Squamish, and have loved the trail riding up there. The fun is endless and I hope this edit gets you pumped on going outside and riding your bike.

Grateful to be living and riding here.Remy Metailler


Drone: Raphaël Bouldreault-Simard @flowmotionaerials
Music: Sparkle - Maya Isac @mayaisac.music
Riding: @remymetailler
Location: Squamish Nation
Trails: sorca.ca
Photos: @tylermatthewphotography






18 Comments

  • 19 0
 This is some insane drone piloting skills. Wow.
  • 1 0
 Dammit, that's not supposed to be the take-away. ;D
  • 12 0
 Incredible skills on an incredible trail. I say the last 5 guys down in a DH WC event are just shot on drone! How cool would that be!!!
  • 11 0
 Would love to see a drone chasing WC racers!
  • 1 0
 So I tried something like this with a friend who does quadcopter racing, the the issue we kept having is that the range of the camera is piss poor when you're in the trees. We had maybe 30 yards before the pilot would lose signal (and I suck at riding).
  • 7 1
 Has to be of the best segments ever. Done by two dudes in the woods. Amazing
  • 4 0
 Were any drones harmed in the making of this video? Smile Incredible riding and piloting!
  • 1 0
 I think this format reduces the "GoPro effect" quite a bit. You get perspective on how big and steep these trails really are when a drone is flying around vs. a chest or helmet mount.
  • 3 0
 Bike vs drone vs music. Bike wins
  • 3 0
 Remy wins
  • 4 0
 Just WOW!
  • 3 0
 Great shots and awesome trails !
Best enjoyed on mute Smile
  • 3 0
 Remy's riding is amazing.. I ned to practice on my drone skills now.lol
  • 3 0
 Pretty, pretty, Pretty good....
  • 2 0
 @remymetailler Amazing riding as always! And props to the drone pilot, insane skills through some of those trees!
  • 1 0
 Some serious strength and control, this is mind-blowing! Massive impacts with zero head bob. I should probably be working out instead of watching videos.
  • 3 0
 Amazing again Remy!
  • 3 0
 Next level!

