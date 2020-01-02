Video: Incredible Natural Landscapes of Russia & Kazakhstan in the Trailer for ‘Spirit of Freedom’

Spirit of Freedom - is a film about travelling across Russia, Kazakhstan and riding mountain bikes.
I am happy to announce, that we were diving into a world of making mountain bike films through this season. First of all, I'd like to say that we're not pros in riding nor filmmaking. I've had a meddlesome idea of tripping through Russia and Kazakhstan for a couple of years, and finally, it's become a reality. We gathered in a company of five riders united by this awesome idea.
There is an intense work on the full film at the moment. We're planning to make a premiere at one of the Moscow's cinemas in February 2020. The film would be free online sometime after a premiere. It would be available on Youtube channel
. And for now, I'd like to show You some facts about our project.
We drove 20,000 km in 1.5 months to find spots to ride and spectacular views to see. And we found some!
Some of them were not so attractive. But it is no matter, when you have got an adventure, right?
But the main part of course is about bikes
