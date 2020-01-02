Video: Incredible Natural Landscapes of Russia & Kazakhstan in the Trailer for ‘Spirit of Freedom’

Jan 2, 2020
by Слава Дегальцев  

Spirit of Freedom - is a film about travelling across Russia, Kazakhstan and riding mountain bikes.

I am happy to announce, that we were diving into a world of making mountain bike films through this season. First of all, I'd like to say that we're not pros in riding nor filmmaking. I've had a meddlesome idea of tripping through Russia and Kazakhstan for a couple of years, and finally, it's become a reality. We gathered in a company of five riders united by this awesome idea.


There is an intense work on the full film at the moment. We're planning to make a premiere at one of the Moscow's cinemas in February 2020. The film would be free online sometime after a premiere. It would be available on Youtube channel. And for now, I'd like to show You some facts about our project.



We drove 20,000 km in 1.5 months to find spots to ride and spectacular views to see. And we found some!





Some of them were not so attractive. But it is no matter, when you have got an adventure, right?


But the main part of course is about bikes





Our project is supported by:

UAZ - offroad cars
"Expedition" trailers
RollAllDay team
Ac-Robin action cams
Spotmap
Sony cameras


The team

Slava Degaltsev
Sergey Martynov
Stas Vargin
Matvey Cheboksarov
Pavel Polikarpov


All photos by @sergantFilm/Edit by Pavel
Other information about the project, team and so on, you can get from:

Website

4 Comments

  
 Great looking shots, I look forward to the feature film. What an incredible diversity of terrain. For me anyway, there's still a lot of mystique about what's behind the former Iron Curtain. I'm curious as to if there is much in the way of Russian frame builders and small parts manufacturers a la Chris King, Hope, Chromag, and countless others. Would make for an interesting article. From the number of products reviewed on CRC in Russian, It appears there are a fair number of Russian riders. Apart from that, I cannot imagine driving an average of 450km's per day, for 45 days straight!
  
 Awesome. Some of the coolest biking that ive done is from Almaty to Karkara. Kazahkstan is seriously one of the most beautiful countries with amazing terrain
  
 Looks amazing, cant wait to see the full movie
  
 Niceeee!!!!

