Video: Incredible Singletrack, Raging Creeks & Alpine Meadows in Episode 4 of 'Canadian Odyssey'

As the crew dealt with heat and humidity in Vancouver, Squamish and Whistler, it was going to be ideal weather for the backcountry camping portion of the trip, right??They left Whistler and headed on a dry and dusty dirt road that leads the way to the Chilcotin Mountains, a beautiful landscape filled with incredible single track, azure alpine lakes, and enough wildlife to trick this European crew into thinking they were on safari instead of a bike trip.With a beautiful sunset greeting them on our first night of camping, things were lining up for a sunny day high up in the mountains…but Mother Nature had different plans for them.They awoke to rain falling onto the tents.The clouds were dark and ominous but they only had two days to experience this incredible place, so they set out with rain jackets and plastic bags in tow.As the crew laboured their way into the alpine, pedalling through raging creeks and alpine meadows, the weather kept punishing them with wind and rain, daring us to continue to the ridge tops.Braving the inclement weather, the intrepid travellers weathered the storm and were treated to some amazing single track back down to valley bottom, which included by far the best dirt of the trip.Hard work and perseverance pays off and scoring the best conditions of the trip was the best way to end a long adventure.