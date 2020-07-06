Pinkbike.com
Video: Incredible Part Swapping Wheelie Skills with the London Bike Life Kids
Jul 6, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
The Bikelife Circus - This project took around 4 weeks to complete. We wanted to push ourselves mentally and physically in this project as well as push the scene by introducing a whole new style of tricks.
Born to Ride
5 Comments
mikeysscene
(27 mins ago)
Hi guys I'm a mechanic, give me a call and I can sort you out with some axles for those forks so your wheels don't keep coming off! Srsly awesome skills tho!
[Reply]
3
0
PeteRepka
(36 mins ago)
Yes Boys !! Love some London tings innit !!
[Reply]
1
0
c2crider
(9 mins ago)
Some serious skill and creativity here - Loved it!
[Reply]
1
0
ifindbikesinteresting
(44 mins ago)
those poor fork dropouts
[Reply]
1
0
markmcmurray
(24 mins ago)
Very cool!
[Reply]
