Video: Incredible Part Swapping Wheelie Skills with the London Bike Life Kids

Jul 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe Bikelife Circus - This project took around 4 weeks to complete. We wanted to push ourselves mentally and physically in this project as well as push the scene by introducing a whole new style of tricks.Born to Ride


London

Videos Riding Videos


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Hi guys I'm a mechanic, give me a call and I can sort you out with some axles for those forks so your wheels don't keep coming off! Srsly awesome skills tho!
  • 3 0
 Yes Boys !! Love some London tings innit !!
  • 1 0
 Some serious skill and creativity here - Loved it!
  • 1 0
 those poor fork dropouts
  • 1 0
 Very cool!

