Video: Industry Nine Adds Volume Adjustment Knob to its Hubs

Introducing the latest i9 innovation – the Hydra Frequency Adjust Ratchet Technology. Whether looking to ride in silence or want to make your presence known on the trail, the all-new adjustable Hydra drive mechanism is Bluetooth connected for on-demand tuning.
Ranging from “silent but deadly” .5 db, to “blackout inducing” 150 db, the latest Hydra technology is tuneable for any riding condition. Just be careful, cranking the Frequency Adjust Ratchet to 11 is not suitable for all riders.
Video Credit: @tommypenick
Each 10dB of volume increases power used to generate the sound by a factor of 10. Let's assume that stock hydras use 1watt and produce 50dB. Which would make them pretty darn loud. At 150 dB it would take 10^10 watts or 10 GIGAWATTS of power. Comparable to FIVE Hoover dams at maximum power.
That would not be "deafening" that would be literally earth shattering.
A well needed brightener... Thank you
