Video: Industry Nine Adds Volume Adjustment Knob to its Hubs

Apr 1, 2020
by Industry Nine  

Introducing the latest i9 innovation – the Hydra Frequency Adjust Ratchet Technology. Whether looking to ride in silence or want to make your presence known on the trail, the all-new adjustable Hydra drive mechanism is Bluetooth connected for on-demand tuning.

Ranging from “silent but deadly” .5 db, to “blackout inducing” 150 db, the latest Hydra technology is tuneable for any riding condition. Just be careful, cranking the Frequency Adjust Ratchet to 11 is not suitable for all riders.

Video Credit: @tommypenick

 .5 db is pretty quiet, is this compatible with Autocratic world leaders? Asking for 8 Billion friends.
 Let's ponder one thing.
Each 10dB of volume increases power used to generate the sound by a factor of 10. Let's assume that stock hydras use 1watt and produce 50dB. Which would make them pretty darn loud. At 150 dB it would take 10^10 watts or 10 GIGAWATTS of power. Comparable to FIVE Hoover dams at maximum power.

That would not be "deafening" that would be literally earth shattering.
 I thought the New World Order had cancelled April Fools this year?
 Onyx thank you very much.
 It wouldnt surprise me if something like this was introduced. Sure Canyon with their 'Youtube' category would be early adopters... lol
 That video was a classic!!! Thanks for the laugh I9
 @IndustryNineOfficial:
A well needed brightener... Thank you tup
 Sorry but, modern hubs sound kack !
 how long does it take to charge? lol
 Silent but deadly, eh?
 Does that mean it smells like shitass when turned down?
 @YoKev: everything turns to shit when it's silent but deadly...
 Hahahaha well played i9!!
 Our amps go to 11...
 Excellent APRIL FOOL!!! Big Grin
 The only thing I like to hear while I ride is my farts in the wind.
 Good one!
 Desperate times
