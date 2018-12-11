Video: Insane Style & a World First From Jakub Hejl in 'Inner Conflict'

INNER CONFLICT.

Behind the scene.

Rocking a flipwhip.

Catching the last light.

Jakub Hejl is a twenty year old freestyle mountain bike rider who comes from a small city in the Czech Republic. As probably many other riders, Jakub found his passion when killing time by playing around with his bike in front of his house, trying to find objects he could use for practising and jump over. He doesn't see himself as a type of person who things come easy to, he knew that if he wanted to see a progress, he had to work hard for it. The Czech rider has kept the track with the events happening in the world of FMTB and found some riders he admired to keep himself motivated and focused on his goals.When we asked Jakub what he thought was the most important thing to turn one into a professional he answered that it certainly was not only about the results at the competitions. According to Jakub it's also about a support. You need somebody to believe in you, to provide you with sponsorship to enable you to get things and equipment you need. That is how Jakub met the guys from Divergent Films who offered to shoot a short video with him to make him stand out and become more visible for potential sponsors.The very first shooting day turned out to be more than satisfying and boys decided to go for something bigger. They wanted to create something nobody has ever seen before.Unfortunately there came a complication when Jakub broke his finger and had to take a rest for few months. Luckily, he got back on his feet soon and the shooting was on again. Apparently, the rest was a good thing after all as Jakub was in such a great form that on the last shooting day he amazed everyone by performing a trick no one else has ever done using a mountain bike before. The trick is called 360 double tailwhip to barspin.But as Jakub says, this is certainly not the best to come as he has "much bigger goals" for next year. So, stay tuned, it's about to get even bigger!DIRECTED BY DIVERGENT FILMS