VIDEOS

Video: Insane Style & a World First From Jakub Hejl in 'Inner Conflict'

Dec 11, 2018
by Adam Kovář  

Jakub Hejl is a twenty year old freestyle mountain bike rider who comes from a small city in the Czech Republic. As probably many other riders, Jakub found his passion when killing time by playing around with his bike in front of his house, trying to find objects he could use for practising and jump over. He doesn't see himself as a type of person who things come easy to, he knew that if he wanted to see a progress, he had to work hard for it. The Czech rider has kept the track with the events happening in the world of FMTB and found some riders he admired to keep himself motivated and focused on his goals. 

INNER CONFLICT.

When we asked Jakub what he thought was the most important thing to turn one into a professional he answered that it certainly was not only about the results at the competitions. According to Jakub it's also about a support. You need somebody to believe in you, to provide you with sponsorship to enable you to get things and equipment you need. That is how Jakub met the guys from Divergent Films who offered to shoot a short video with him to make him stand out and become more visible for potential sponsors.

Behind the scene.



The very first shooting day turned out to be more than satisfying and boys decided to go for something bigger. They wanted to create something nobody has ever seen before. 

Unfortunately there came a complication when Jakub broke his finger and had to take a rest for few months. Luckily, he got back on his feet soon and the shooting was on again. Apparently, the rest was a good thing after all as Jakub was in such a great form that on the last shooting day he amazed everyone by performing a trick no one else has ever done using a mountain bike before. The trick is called 360 double tailwhip to barspin.

But as Jakub says, this is certainly not the best to come as he has "much bigger goals" for next year. So, stay tuned, it's about to get even bigger! 

Rocking a flipwhip.



Catching the last light.

DIRECTED BY DIVERGENT FILMS

9 Comments

  • + 5
 if Revel and the Chaos and Beautiful Idiot had a European baby...
  • + 2
 fantastic riding man! i love the passion. it takes a lot of it when every time you ride it could be you last for a few weeks. and very nice combo, but not really a new trick. hope to see more
  • + 2
 Really good! More to come for sure.
  • + 2
 what worlds first ??
  • + 2
 360 double tailwhip to barspin on a mountain bike!
  • + 1
 @sarahmoore: I'd reckon Nuno "Pintas" Barroso has that somewhere in his bag of tricks Big Grin Big Grin
  • + 1
 this is so sick! Keep it like this guys!!!
  • + 0
 Sick! Reminds me of Semenuk and Rheeder.
  • + 1
 Tricky...

