Video: Inner Workings on an MTB Photography Shoot with Luca Cometti & Heather Young

May 7, 2021
by Liam Donohue  

Off The Record is a miniseries designed to show the personalities of the sport in an unfiltered and unscripted manor. For this episode I tagged along with professional rider Luca Cometti and photographer Heather Young for a shoot at their local spot in Dana Point. Seeing the two in action is impressive and while they are extremely talented at what they do they keep it light and know how to have fun as well. Watch along to see the inner workings of mtb photography in this months episode of Off the Record.












Posted In:
Videos


