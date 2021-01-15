Video: Innes Graham & Max Rendall Get Loose on eMTBs in 'Evolve'

Jan 15, 2021
by Max Rendall  

The history of the bicycle is extraordinary, things have certainly come on a long way in 200 years. I was surprised to find out whilst making this, that the battery was invented before the bicycle. I think that puts in perspective how slow the development of bicycles was back then, even during a time where motor vehicles were starting to emerge.

Recently, electric bicycles have seen some extraordinary leaps in development. We decided to embrace this new technology, attempting to show that these e-bikes are more agile than people think.

I think it's important to say at this moment where access-ability to high-end bikes is very difficult for a lot of people worldwide: A bike is a bike! It doesn't matter what you are riding, just get out there and have fun! That's our message.

Electric or Acoustic, bikes are amazing for your mental and physical health, I think people get lost worrying about what bike they are on or how they appear to others.

We spend a lot of time promoting these new bikes, so I just felt the need to say that jealousy of materials is wasted energy, ride for the love of riding.

Radon have excellent value for money and that has to mean something during times like these. We are stoked to represent that.

- Max





Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Radon Bikes


Must Read This Week
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
75904 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
73416 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
69233 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
50744 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
46096 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
40278 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
38480 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
37069 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007491
Mobile Version of Website