Video: Innes Graham Flows the Green Room in 'Collaborate'

Jan 24, 2024
by Innes Graham  


Passion project through and through.

We wanted to combine our shared passions of riding, filming and music by coming together and creating a unique film blending the production of Nathan Booth aka N8Audio and the riding and filming of a more traditional mtb edit.

We set out to create a cocktail of old skool breakbeat / jungle music mixed with classic, slippery and wet British enduro riding. We hope you enjoy!

Shot for the COLLABORATE project with N8 Audio

"No budget, no aim or goal, just a group of likeminded people coming together to collaborate on something we all love - bikes, music & creating." - N8Audio



Huge shout the the following:
Film/Photo/Edit - Ben Dransfield & Jim Toplliss
Track/Sound design - Nathan Booth (n8audiouk) & Aidan Wadsworth
Graphics - Catriona Dick
Riding - Innes Graham

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Hey, this is a great little edit. Nice one.
  • 1 0
 How do you say that name?
  • 1 0
 Great riding. Are his bars like 600 mm?
  • 1 0
 Probably too wide for the Tweed Valley
  • 1 0
 Banger. In and out. No messing. Loved it.







