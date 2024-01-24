Video: Innes Graham Flows the Green Room in 'Collaborate'

Passion project through and through.We wanted to combine our shared passions of riding, filming and music by coming together and creating a unique film blending the production of Nathan Booth aka N8Audio and the riding and filming of a more traditional mtb edit.We set out to create a cocktail of old skool breakbeat / jungle music mixed with classic, slippery and wet British enduro riding. We hope you enjoy!"No budget, no aim or goal, just a group of likeminded people coming together to collaborate on something we all love - bikes, music & creating." - N8AudioHuge shout the the following:Film/Photo/Edit - Ben Dransfield & Jim TopllissTrack/Sound design - Nathan Booth (n8audiouk) & Aidan WadsworthGraphics - Catriona DickRiding - Innes Graham