Video: Innes Graham Flows the Green Room in 'Collaborate'

Passion project through and through.
We wanted to combine our shared passions of riding, filming and music by coming together and creating a unique film blending the production of Nathan Booth aka N8Audio and the riding and filming of a more traditional mtb edit.
We set out to create a cocktail of old skool breakbeat / jungle music mixed with classic, slippery and wet British enduro riding. We hope you enjoy!
"No budget, no aim or goal, just a group of likeminded people coming together to collaborate on something we all love - bikes, music & creating." - N8Audio
Huge shout the the following:
Film/Photo/Edit - Ben Dransfield & Jim Toplliss
Track/Sound design - Nathan Booth (n8audiouk) & Aidan Wadsworth
Graphics - Catriona Dick
Riding - Innes Graham