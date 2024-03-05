Video: Innsbruck Summer Bliss in Black & White with 'Los Hackos'

Crankworx, burritos and premium trails – that’s what Innsbruck is known for and that’s exactly what the Los Hackos crew didn’t want to miss last summer ☀ Cameras packed, bikes loaded and off they went on their road trip…Camera: Marius Badstuber, Stefan Eiger - Edited by Marius BadstuberCheck out their latest video featuring Marius, Batze, David, Vali, Stefan, and Fibi from the Los Hackos Crew!This yearly trip to different destinations is always a blast – full of laughs, good times and epic adventures. The outcome? Cool people, lots of pizza and hitting the trails hard.And guess what? At the end of the day when they went for the Götzens trail, they realized the lift was closed! Next time, better check beforehand how long and if the lifts are open!Don't miss out on the fun – for some more impressions, explore some footage below.