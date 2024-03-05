Video: Innsbruck Summer Bliss in Black & White with 'Los Hackos'

Mar 5, 2024
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Crankworx, burritos and premium trails – that’s what Innsbruck is known for and that’s exactly what the Los Hackos crew didn’t want to miss last summer ☀ Cameras packed, bikes loaded and off they went on their road trip…

Camera: Marius Badstuber, Stefan Eiger - Edited by Marius Badstuber

Check out their latest video featuring Marius, Batze, David, Vali, Stefan, and Fibi from the Los Hackos Crew!

This yearly trip to different destinations is always a blast – full of laughs, good times and epic adventures. The outcome? Cool people, lots of pizza and hitting the trails hard.

And guess what? At the end of the day when they went for the Götzens trail, they realized the lift was closed! Next time, better check beforehand how long and if the lifts are open!

Don't miss out on the fun – for some more impressions, explore some footage below.


photo
photo
photo
photo


Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
PROPAIN-Bicycles avatar

Member since Apr 13, 2015
77 articles
3 Comments
  • 3 0
 Ach Austria, the land of Alps and almost exclusively machine built trails Smile (but they try hard to keep those natural braking bumps).
  • 1 0
 you have a point, but there certainly are some absolutely gorgeous natural trails in Austria as well. At least there is a decent bike park infrastructure, different than in Germany Smile
  • 1 0
 @hardtailpunter: yeah, for sure, exaggerating a bit, we are on PB Smile







